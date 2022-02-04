Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 765,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 72,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

NYSE DB traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 382,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

