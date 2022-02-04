Dfyn Network Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $1.05 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 81,875,318 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

