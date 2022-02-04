DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 2,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 303,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

DICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,232,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $13,584,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

