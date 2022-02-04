DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 75.3% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $405.24 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.26 or 0.00251716 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00013687 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002236 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

