Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

DG stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

