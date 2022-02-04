Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

