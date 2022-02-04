DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) traded up 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24. 58,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,002,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $736.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

