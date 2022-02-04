Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.20. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

