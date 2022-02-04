Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

D.UN traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$19.16 and a 12 month high of C$25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37.

In related news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

