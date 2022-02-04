Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $5.10 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $42,597.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.02 or 0.07314977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00053436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.40 or 1.00136756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00052442 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006651 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

