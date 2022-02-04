DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.58. 62,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,548. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.