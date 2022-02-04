E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 5%

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 119,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 159,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.03 million and a P/E ratio of -23.23.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

