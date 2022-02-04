Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

