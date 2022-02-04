Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $72.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 1,082,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,733. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

