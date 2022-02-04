Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.17.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 59,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.