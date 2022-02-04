Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,132,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

