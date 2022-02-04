Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. 177,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

