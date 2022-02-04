Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47. Eaton also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Shares of ETN traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. 72,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,999. Eaton has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

