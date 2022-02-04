Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,459,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $968,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EIX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

