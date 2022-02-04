eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
eGain stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 21,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
