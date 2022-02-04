eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

eGain stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 21,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,069. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $396.12 million, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.38. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

