Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $8.86 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 115,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 258.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

