Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market cap of $27.51 million and $337,536.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00049571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.03 or 0.07244113 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,628.08 or 0.99732864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00052634 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

