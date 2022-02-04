Electroneum (ETN) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $136.90 million and $261,116.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum's total supply is 17,912,457,967 coins. Electroneum's official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum's official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

