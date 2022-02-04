Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.761 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.81.

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock worth $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

