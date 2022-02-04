Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $7,513.63 and $69.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

