Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and updated its FY22 guidance to $8.50-$8.65 EPS.

NYSE LLY traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.64. Eli Lilly and has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

