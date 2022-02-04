Encompass Health Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

NYSE EHC opened at $61.47 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

