ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.57) price objective on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.04 ($16.90).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.30 ($14.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.07. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.16 ($9.17) and a 52 week high of €13.46 ($15.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.65.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

