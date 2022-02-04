Ensemble Capital Management LLC Sells 39,072 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,072 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $456,000. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 128,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $386,814,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 302,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.50. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

