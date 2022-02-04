Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $178.34 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.47% of SVB Financial Group worth $178,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,273,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after acquiring an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $606.34. 7,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $668.65 and its 200-day moving average is $649.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,719 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

