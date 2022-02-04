Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $197.85 Million Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841,852 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $197,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 246,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 639,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. 23,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,240. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

