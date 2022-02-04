Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 215,988 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215,988 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $236,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,117. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

