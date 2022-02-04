Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,052,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,822 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $395,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.14.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,981. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

