EOS Force Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $115,399.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS Force has a market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $115,399.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00188182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00031170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00370114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00065968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000210 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

