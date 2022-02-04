eosDAC (EOSDAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $684,408.86

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. eosDAC has a total market cap of $684,408.86 and approximately $26,274.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

