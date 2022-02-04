EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3,837.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,546. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $338.69 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.