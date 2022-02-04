EpiK Protocol (EPK) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.10 or 0.07265006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,567.06 or 0.99969434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052611 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006682 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

