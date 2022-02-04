Epwin Group’s (EPWN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
EPWN opened at GBX 99.94 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of £144.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.18. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.95 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.63).
About Epwin Group
