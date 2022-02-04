Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.
Equifax has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
EFX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.07. 987,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,677. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.74. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
