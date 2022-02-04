Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

EFX traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.07. 987,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,677. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.74. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

