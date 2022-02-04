Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.37 and traded as low as C$69.77. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$70.04, with a volume of 55,015 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.88 million. Research analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8700006 EPS for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

