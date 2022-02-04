Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CNX Resources Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 55,736.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 354,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 353,366 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

