Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.37

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and traded as high as $24.77. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 22,451 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

