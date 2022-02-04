Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,700 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 59.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 274.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 312,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

