Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 20,040 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,040 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Equinox Gold worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth about $6,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 2,252.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 651,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,816,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 258,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 397.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares in the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. 62,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.