Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $10,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $4,007,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

EQNR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,689. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

