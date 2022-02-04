EvenCoin Hits One Day Volume of $162,812.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $55,295.53 and $162,812.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

