Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

