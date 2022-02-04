Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Trading Up 0.1%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 24,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 44.7% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $288,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

