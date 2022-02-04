Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evofem Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,011.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

