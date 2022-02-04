Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.52. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 41,616 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

